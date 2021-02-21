Looking ahead: Week of Feb. 22

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s time now to take a look ahead at what stories are on our radar for this week.

This Monday there will be a virtual series to discuss suicide prevention with state legislators.

Vermont Suicide Prevention Center and American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s goal for these series is to find ways to support those with mental health complications. That means building infrastructure for Suicide Prevention, creating more reduction strategies, and addressing At-Risk populations and prevention strategies.

These virtual meetings will take place Monday, Feb. 22. There will be two consecutive sessions, one starting at 8 a.m. and the other starting at 8:45 a.m.

Each session will cover a variety of topics. The first will include topics such as People with Mental Health Disorders, GLBTQ, BIPOC, People with Disabilities, Lifespan: Youth and Young Adults, Men in Middle Years, and Seniors.

The second session will work on building and support of infrastructure for suicide prevention, increase means reduction strategies, and address at-risk populations and prevention strategies

Check out their website to learn more and to register.

Also happening this Monday is the Public Safety & Police Commission Joint Committee Meeting. It will be held over zoom starting at 5:30 p.m.

The public is allowed to ask questions during the meeting, you can either sign up to do before or during the meeting.

To learn how you can join and ask questions follow the directions below:

1. Join via Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/s/84062600849

2. Call in for audio-only: Phone number: 312-626-6799 Webinar ID: 840 6260 0849

3. Town Meeting TV YouTube Channel or on Burlington Telecom Channel 317.

4. Public forum requests to be made during the meeting, by raising your hand. If you would like to sign up prior to the meeting, send an email to zhightower@burlingtonvt.gov

Also happening on Feb. 22 is a Special Meeting of The Federal Nuclear Waste Policy Committee of the Vermont Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel.

VT NDCAP’s Meeting will start at 1:00 PM. The committee will continue to evaluate information on the current federal nuclear waste policies and legislation on this topic proposed by congress. Potential actions regarding these policies and legislative proposals will also be addressed.

You are encouraged Join VT-NDCAP Federal Nuclear Waste Policy Committee Meeting.

(802) 552-8456 - OR - (802) 828-7228

Conference ID: 557 345 274#

For additional instructions on how to join, check this out. And to learn more about the policies check out their website.

Looking to meet this Wednesday is the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s Climate Justice Working Group.

The DEC is tasked with creating criteria for identifying communities that are put at a disadvantage because they live in a highly polluted area. DEC is targeting these areas in order to reduce co-pollutants, greenhouse gas emissions, and create regulatory impact statements.

DEC plans on using funds from the Climate leadership & Community Protection Act to do this work.

Meeting link, Audio: Dial 1-518-549-0500; Access code: 185 136 3411 #, For more info check out their website.

Also happening this Wednesday is a virtual conference to highlight small business owners in Northern New York.

Small Communities. Big Opportunities. Is a regional coalition that not only showcases current business opportunities but introduces the next generation of entrepreneurs to the world of business.

To register for this free, four-day, virtual conference, check out their event page.

