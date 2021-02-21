Montpelier shoppers raise money to combat hunger

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Montpelier businesses are encouraging you to “love your neighbor” this weekend.

Seventeen stores in the capital city are participating in the Love Your Neighbor Food Pantry Fundraiser organized by Montpelier Alive.

Customers who made a $25 donation to the Montpelier Food Pantry got 20% off while shopping at the stores.

Participating businesses say they it was an honor to be a part of this campaign.

“Being part of that, I feel excited. For me, I want more experience for that kind of community,” said Jocelyn McRossett.

According to the Vermont Foodbank, roughly 1 in 3 people in Vermont are facing hunger since the pandemic began and food insecurity has increased by 46%.

Organizers say the Love Your Neighbor fundraiser is a small way the local community can show support for people struggling throughout the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.