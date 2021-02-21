Advertisement

Montpelier shoppers raise money to combat hunger

Love your Neighbors event in Montpelier
Love your Neighbors event in Montpelier
By Erin Brown
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 7:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Montpelier businesses are encouraging you to “love your neighbor” this weekend.

Seventeen stores in the capital city are participating in the Love Your Neighbor Food Pantry Fundraiser organized by Montpelier Alive.

Customers who made a $25 donation to the Montpelier Food Pantry got 20% off while shopping at the stores.

Participating businesses say they it was an honor to be a part of this campaign.

“Being part of that, I feel excited. For me, I want more experience for that kind of community,” said Jocelyn McRossett.

According to the Vermont Foodbank, roughly 1 in 3 people in Vermont are facing hunger since the pandemic began and food insecurity has increased by 46%.

Organizers say the Love Your Neighbor fundraiser is a small way the local community can show support for people struggling throughout the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Phil Scott/Fie
Scott to loosen restrictions for long-term care facilities, travelers
Residents in Newport City do not have a UPS store as of Thursday afternoon.
Newport UPS Store loses franchise over mask violations
UVM says COVID spike linked to students not following protocols
FILE
Burlington GOP Chair, Kolby Lamarche, resigns from position
Courtesy: N.H. State Police
NH snowmobile crash victim airlifted to Burlington

Latest News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
Ice Fishing
Anglers hit the ice to benefit a clean and healthy Lake Champlain
File Image
UVM Extension and 4-H offering free virtual babysitter classes
N95 masks
Burlington essential workers to get more face masks