UVM Extension and 4-H offering free virtual babysitter classes

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - UVM Extension and 4-H are hosting free virtual babysitter classes geared towards kids 10 to 13 years old.

The class is 6 hours and touches on things babysitters should know - such as safety concerns, age-appropriate activities, even a poison lookalike test.

Due to COVID, the class has become virtual, and organizers say during the pandemic many parents are relying on their older kids to help watching siblings more than they would otherwise.

“We recognize a lot of kids aren’t babysitting for strangers people they don’t know. kids are often at home during their school day so they might be expected to watch a sibling or cousin, that often happens,” says 4-H educator Melinda Birch.

The classes In February and March are full, but April still has spots open. You can visit their website here.

