Advertisement

UVM Extension and 4-H offering free virtual babysitter classes

Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 7:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - UVM Extension and 4-H are hosting free virtual babysitter classes geared towards kids 10 to 13 years old.

The class is 6 hours and touches on things babysitters should know - such as safety concerns, age-appropriate activities, even a poison lookalike test.

Due to COVID, the class has become virtual, and organizers say during the pandemic many parents are relying on their older kids to help watching siblings more than they would otherwise.

“We recognize a lot of kids aren’t babysitting for strangers people they don’t know. kids are often at home during their school day so they might be expected to watch a sibling or cousin, that often happens,” says 4-H educator Melinda Birch.

The classes In February and March are full, but April still has spots open. You can visit their website here.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Phil Scott/Fie
Scott to loosen restrictions for long-term care facilities, travelers
Residents in Newport City do not have a UPS store as of Thursday afternoon.
Newport UPS Store loses franchise over mask violations
UVM says COVID spike linked to students not following protocols
FILE
Burlington GOP Chair, Kolby Lamarche, resigns from position
Courtesy: N.H. State Police
NH snowmobile crash victim airlifted to Burlington

Latest News

Love your Neighbors event in Montpelier
Montpelier shoppers raise money to combat hunger
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
Ice Fishing
Anglers hit the ice to benefit a clean and healthy Lake Champlain
N95 masks
Burlington essential workers to get more face masks