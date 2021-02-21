Advertisement

UVM Women’s Hockey drops regular season finale

Catamounts fall 4-1 to #2 Northeastern, will be #4 seed in Hockey East Tournament
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 12:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The UVM women’s hockey dropped its third straight game via a 4-1 decision to #2 Northeastern Saturday afternoon at Gutterson, but held on to earn the #4 seed for next week’s Hockey East Tournament.

The Huskies jumped out to a 3-0 lead through two periods of play and answered a Sarah Levesque third period tally with one of their own to earn the victory, further solidifying the top spot in the conference. But by virtue of their 6-4 record, Vermont just barely held off Maine in the Hockey East Power Index, a new computer ranking designed for seeding the playoff bracket given the wildly varying schedules.

Vermont receives a bye in Wednesday’s first round, and the Cats are tentatively scheduled to host the Black Bears in the quarterfinals next Sunday, February 28th, at 2 p.m.

