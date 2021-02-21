What to do Sunday, Feb. 21

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s time now to take a look at what to do this Sunday.

If you want to take up a new hobby or learn more about one. What about Ice Fishing?

Vermont Game Wardens will be taking part in what they call Education Patrols on Lake Bomoseen-Kehoe Access Sunday. That means they can teach you some tricks and tips.

The event will go from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. You don’t need to register, but you must have a fishing license to participate.

If you’re feeling a little more crafty, Milton Artists Guild Art Center & Gallery is hosting a Social Sunday.

They will have Free Art Project kits for families to come by and pick up starting at 10 a.m.

No matter how big or how small your family size is these kits will have just the amount of materials you’ll need to keep everyone entertained. That being said kits do need to be registered in advance. Make sure to reserve the kits that will best fit your family’s size.

Each kit will come with an instructional video you can watch from the comfort of your home.

And you’ve probably heard about story walks, but have you heard about a Story Ski?

This event is based on the popular story walks but will be held on the trails of a local ski resort instead. Mad River Glen will host this event starting at 10:30 a.m. This event is best for children ages 3 - 9.

Storytime itself is free, but participants must purchase a lift ticket in order to join.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.