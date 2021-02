YCQM: Feb. 21, 2021

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Mayoral Candidate Debate.

INCUMBENT DEMOCRAT MIRO WIENBERGER IS RUNNING FOR RE-ELECTION -- SEEKING A FOURTH TERM. HE’S BEING CHALLENGED BY CITY COUNCIL PRESIDENT -- PROGRESSIVE MAX TRACY. AND INDEPENDENT COUNCILOR ALI DIENG.

1 minute answers, 30 second rebuttals, 1 minute closing statements

DARREN POSES QUESTIONS TO ALL THREE ON SOME OF THE SAME TOPICS. AND DIRECT SPECIFIC QUESTIONS TO INDIVIDUAL CANDIDATES. THEY WILL GET 30 SECONDS -- TO ONE MINUTE TO ANSWER. AND 30 SECONDS FOR REBUTTALS -- IF A CANDIDATE CALLS THEM OUT SPECIFICALLY.

EACH CANDIDATE WILL GET ONE MINUTE AT THE END OF THE DEBATE TO MAKE THEIR CASE TO BURLINGTON VOTERS.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.