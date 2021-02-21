BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - High pressure will bring a beautiful day today, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 20s to around 30 degrees. Clouds will increase tonight, then light snow will move in on Monday, with just a trace to maybe 2 inches accumulation by evening. In spite of that, it will be warmer, with highs in the low to mid 30s.

A little spring preview is on the way for midweek. Tuesday will be cloudy, with valley showers and mountain snow showers. Highs will be in the upper 30s. The warmest day will be Wednesday, with some spots reaching the low 40s. A cold front will catch up to us by afternoon with showers and mountain snow showers, and end as snow showers Thursday morning. It will dry out Thursday afternoon, but it will be colder. Friday will have lots of sunshine, but it will be cold with highs holding in the low 20s. Temperatures rebound into the low 30s on Saturday.

