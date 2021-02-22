Advertisement

$14.5M upgrade planned for Burlington International Airport

A federal grant will fund upgrades to the Burlington International Airport-File photo
A federal grant will fund upgrades to the Burlington International Airport-File photo(WCAX)
By Kayla Martin
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (WCAX) - The Burlington International Airport received a $14.5 million grant Monday that will fund improvements to the terminal to bring business and people to Vermont.

The money comes from the Federal Aviation Administration’s supplemental airport improvement program.

The plan is to expand and create a two-story terminal. The project will also consolidate the two current TSA checkpoints into one to make it more efficient and cost effective.

The airport hopes the new flow will also create better circulation and decrease the longstanding confusion among passengers.

“Well this is a great day for all Vermonters, you know that use this airport. It’s a beginning for efficiency, to get rid of some confusion, and to make it that simple little airport it should be,” Airport Director Gene Richards said.

The project will also provide the framework for future terminal enhancements.

Construction is expecting to break ground in July, and the timeline for completion is a year and a half.

The grant from the Federal Aviation Administration will cover 90% of the cost. Officials say the rest will be covered by the airport’s passenger facility charges.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Woodstock Fire/EMS
Two people severely injured in snowmobile crash
Shane and Wayne Morrill-Burlington Police file photos
Burlington police credit public with help locating car larceny suspects
Burlington
Burlington police arrest car larceny suspects
Active warrant and suspected bust of 30 bags of heroin
Active warrant and possession of suspected heroin put Bennington man behind bars
Democratic Senator calls for investigation into natural gas prices
A Democratic Senator calls for federal investigation into possible price gouging of natural gas

Latest News

Incoming Vermont House Speaker Jill Krowinski gaveling in the 2021 session to an empty chamber.
Vt. lawmakers prepare new stimulus package
A closer look at Burlington mayoral debate
A closer look at Burlington mayoral debate
File photo
2021 Maple Open House Weekend canceled due to COVID
VR
Calls for better communication, translation services for new Americans
SH
2021 Maple Open House Weekend canceled due to COVID