$14.5M upgrade planned for Burlington International Airport

BURLINGTON INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (WCAX) - The Burlington International Airport received a $14.5 million grant Monday that will fund improvements to the terminal to bring business and people to Vermont.

The money comes from the Federal Aviation Administration’s supplemental airport improvement program.

The plan is to expand and create a two-story terminal. The project will also consolidate the two current TSA checkpoints into one to make it more efficient and cost effective.

The airport hopes the new flow will also create better circulation and decrease the longstanding confusion among passengers.

“Well this is a great day for all Vermonters, you know that use this airport. It’s a beginning for efficiency, to get rid of some confusion, and to make it that simple little airport it should be,” Airport Director Gene Richards said.

The project will also provide the framework for future terminal enhancements.

Construction is expecting to break ground in July, and the timeline for completion is a year and a half.

The grant from the Federal Aviation Administration will cover 90% of the cost. Officials say the rest will be covered by the airport’s passenger facility charges.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.