Advertisement

2021 Maple Open House Weekend canceled due to COVID

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - For the second year in a row, there will be no Maple Open House Weekend in Vermont. It’s due to the pandemic again.

The Vermont Maple Sugar Makers’ Association says crowding people into sugarhouses isn’t a good idea yet.

It’s a big weekend saleswise for businesses, but despite that loss, maple sugar-makers in the state are doing well because they tapped into their creativity.

“A lot of sugar-makers pivoted their business model. Some went to curbside and ones that did not have an online presence, actually built them, and some of them actually built theirs even more. Their online sales have actually increased,” said Cory Ayotte of the Vermont Maple Sugar Makers’ Association.

Last year, Vermont had a record season with 2.2 million gallons of maple syrup produced. That’s about half the U.S. syrup production.

They’re hoping for another good year this year but say it’s too early to tell.

Watch the video to see our Cat Viglienzoni’s full interview with Cory Ayotte.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Woodstock Fire/EMS
Two people severely injured in snowmobile crash
Shane and Wayne Morrill-Burlington Police file photos
Burlington police credit public with help locating car larceny suspects
Burlington
Burlington police arrest car larceny suspects
Active warrant and suspected bust of 30 bags of heroin
Active warrant and possession of suspected heroin put Bennington man behind bars
Democratic Senator calls for investigation into natural gas prices
A Democratic Senator calls for federal investigation into possible price gouging of natural gas

Latest News

Incoming Vermont House Speaker Jill Krowinski gaveling in the 2021 session to an empty chamber.
Vt lawmakers prepare new stimulus package
A closer look at Burlington mayoral debate
A closer look at Burlington mayoral debate
VR
Calls for better communication, translation services for new Americans
SH
2021 Maple Open House Weekend canceled due to COVID