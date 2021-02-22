2021 Maple Open House Weekend canceled due to COVID

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - For the second year in a row, there will be no Maple Open House Weekend in Vermont. It’s due to the pandemic again.

The Vermont Maple Sugar Makers’ Association says crowding people into sugarhouses isn’t a good idea yet.

It’s a big weekend saleswise for businesses, but despite that loss, maple sugar-makers in the state are doing well because they tapped into their creativity.

“A lot of sugar-makers pivoted their business model. Some went to curbside and ones that did not have an online presence, actually built them, and some of them actually built theirs even more. Their online sales have actually increased,” said Cory Ayotte of the Vermont Maple Sugar Makers’ Association.

Last year, Vermont had a record season with 2.2 million gallons of maple syrup produced. That’s about half the U.S. syrup production.

They’re hoping for another good year this year but say it’s too early to tell.

