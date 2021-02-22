Action on school choice legislation delayed until next year

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire lawmakers are setting aside a spirited debate over school choice for the next year.

The House Education Committee last week decided to retain a bill that would create “education freedom accounts” that could be used toward private school or home school expenses.

Lawmakers will continue to work on it, but it won’t come up for a vote until next year. Supporters argued it would provide options for families dissatisfied with their local schools, particularly during the coronavirus pandemic.

Opponents argue it would drain money from public school and allow wealthy parents to use taxpayer money to send their children to private schools.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.