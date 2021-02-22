Advertisement

Are you a potty mouth? NY entrepreneur wants to help you find out

By Kelly O'Brien
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 6:56 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A Plattsburgh entrepreneur has created a new trivia card game for mature audiences. It’s called “Are you a Potty Mouth?” and it’s a game dedicated to swear words.

Creator Soraya Seiden says the idea came to her four years ago when she noticed there were no games like it on the market.

The former school counselor began researching the history of the words and unknown facts. She said the pandemic provided more time for her to focus solely on the game.

The game has 10 different categories all relating to history and pop culture.

Seiden says it’s a game aimed at anyone over 16 to have a good laugh and learn something new.

“I love funny and I wanted to create a game that was multi-generational. You can sit and play with your aunt, your grandmother or it could be an incredibly great party game. I’ve heard it’s a great drinking game. It’s not sexual, not derogatory or prejudicial. As a woman, I felt that was really important, I didn’t want to have any of that in the game,” Seiden said.

This is Seiden’s first go at a card game. She says she has learned a lot from the process but is in the process of making two other games.

Click here for more information on the game.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Woodstock Fire/EMS
Two people severely injured in snowmobile crash
Shane and Wayne Morrill-Burlington Police file photos
Burlington police credit public with help locating car larceny suspects
Burlington
Burlington police arrest car larceny suspects
Active warrant and suspected bust of 30 bags of heroin
Active warrant and possession of suspected heroin put Bennington man behind bars
Democratic Senator calls for investigation into natural gas prices
A Democratic Senator calls for federal investigation into possible price gouging of natural gas

Latest News

kombucha
MiVT: Aqua ViTea
pins
Brattleboro Bowl gets boost from Barstool Sports
File photo
Plans to consolidate Vermont State Colleges move forward
Demonstrators protest at a UPS Store that lost its franchise over face masks.
Demonstrators protest at UPS Store that lost franchise over masks