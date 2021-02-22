Brides-to-be visit Burlington Wedding Show as second pandemic wedding season approaches

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - When it comes to weddings these days, saying I do has been the easy part. It’s where, when and how many people hear you say it, that’s been tough to figure out. As we approach our second wedding season during the pandemic, brides and brides-to-be got a little reminder today that we’re getting closer to nuptials in a normal environment.

Bride-to-be, Angela Klansky of St. Albans, was just starting the wedding planning process when everything was temporarily put on hold due to the pandemic.

A lot of people were telling me it’s going to be totally fine by October 2021, because it’s so far away but at this point,” says Klansky.

While she appreciates the positivity, Klansky thinks otherwise. “It just seems to be that covid is still around and it’s going to be a factor that we are going to have to anticipate dealing with during our wedding.”

“In a year where so much has changed regarding weddings, the Burlington Wedding Show gave brides a rare opportunity to see vendors in person to see what they might want at their future big days.

“It was nice to actually talk to people face to face as opposed to emailing,” says Jill Horner of Milton.

The show did look different this year-- there were three different sessions with cleaning in between for brides, but a show with restrictions was still a welcome change from online planning, for both the brides and vendors.

“It’s a lot different a lot of new rules it’s working out just fine because it’s the exact same ways the weddings need to be done. I kind of like it a little more a lot of time to be a little more one on one with couples,” says Tommy O’Connor the co-owner of Green Mountain Sound and Entertainment

“It’s a lot of local people too which is really nice so you can get in there and hopefully support some local businesses with your wedding,” says Klansky.

For Angela Klansky, getting ready for the big day may be a little different than what she imagined, but Angela’s made a commitment to keep things in perspective. “My biggest word of advice is to go with the flow, be willing to change your plans, be flexible, and keep your communication open with all of your vendors that’s the biggest thing,” says Klansky.

Getting a chance to do some of that in-person on Sunday, gave the brides a boost.

