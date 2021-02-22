Burlington police credit public with help in locating car larceny suspects

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two car theft suspects were stopped in their tracks Saturday afternoon, and Burlington police are crediting the public with the assist.

“Just by being a good set of eyes and ears. Calling right away when the incident happened as soon as they realized it. They didn’t wait. Just giving us as much information as possible,” said Lieutenant Jonathan Young.

It all started several days ago with the report of a stolen car in Addison County. Then on Saturday, Burlington police received several calls about multiple car break-ins in downtown parking garages. Police immediately turned to surveillance video and they say they saw the suspects, Wayne and Shane Morrill, driving out of a parking garage in a car that matched the description and registration number of that stolen vehicle.

Lieutenant Young says police then received the call that eventually helped them track down the suspects.

Police say the men tried to use stolen credit cards at the Market 32 on Shelburne road in South Burlington. They say an employee recognized the name on one of cards was the same name as one of the victims of a vehicle stolen in Addison County a few days prior. The employee called the police and it wasn’t long until officers met up with the Morrills across the street in the Shaw’s parking lot.

“The store clerks at Market 32 were very attentive to these two gentlemen using stolen credit cards. Calling us right away. Notifying us with very specific details which helped us apprehend them even quicker,” Young said. “This incident just goes to show that public safety is a shared responsibility. Working together with police, dispatch and members of our community to make this come together in such a way.”

Lieutenant Young says one suspect was held on an arrest warrant for an unrelated charge and the other received a citation to appear in court.

Police urge you to always lock your car doors and never leave valuables inside.

If you have any information on this crime, you can call Burlington police at (802) 658-2704.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.