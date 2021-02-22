Advertisement

Calls for better communication, translation services for new Americans

By Calvin Cutler
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 4:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont needs to invest in better communication and translation services for refugee communities to increase public health equity. That was the word from advocates and some lawmakers on Monday during a panel organized by Lt. Gov. Molly Gray.

Data shows Vermonters of color and refugee communities have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19.

Advocates say refugees and new Americans need translators to get consistent, clear information about the pandemic.

And with President Biden expected to increase the number of refugees coming to the U.S. to more than 60,000, health disparities will only increase if they aren’t addressed.

“Our work shifted from helping new arrivals and helping them settle to responding to the critical needs. Many families are still being impacted by COVID-19 loss of employment, food insecurity, housing insecurity,” said Amila Merdzanovic, the director of the U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants.

Some Vermont lawmakers are also considering additional funding for translation services in a new stimulus package in the works.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Woodstock Fire/EMS
Two people severely injured in snowmobile crash
Shane and Wayne Morrill-Burlington Police file photos
Burlington police credit public with help locating car larceny suspects
Burlington
Burlington police arrest car larceny suspects
Active warrant and suspected bust of 30 bags of heroin
Active warrant and possession of suspected heroin put Bennington man behind bars
Democratic Senator calls for investigation into natural gas prices
A Democratic Senator calls for federal investigation into possible price gouging of natural gas

Latest News

Incoming Vermont House Speaker Jill Krowinski gaveling in the 2021 session to an empty chamber.
Vt. lawmakers prepare new stimulus package
A closer look at Burlington mayoral debate
A closer look at Burlington mayoral debate
File photo
2021 Maple Open House Weekend canceled due to COVID
VR
Calls for better communication, translation services for new Americans
SH
2021 Maple Open House Weekend canceled due to COVID