Advertisement

City probe faults overall police treatment of Elijah McClain

An investigation into the arrest of Elijah McClain in suburban Denver criticizes how police...
An investigation into the arrest of Elijah McClain in suburban Denver criticizes how police handled the entire incident, faulting officers for their quick, aggressive treatment of the 23-year-old unarmed Black man and department overall for having a weak accountability system.(Source: AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 1:42 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) — The results of an investigation into the fatal arrest of Elijah McClain in suburban Denver criticizes how police handled the entire incident.

The report of the investigation conducted for the city of Aurora released Monday faults officers for their quick, aggressive treatment of the 23-year-old Black man.

It also criticizes the department for having a weak accountability system that failed to press for the truth about what happened.

It found there were “two contrasting stories” of what happened to McClain based on body camera footage and officers’ statements to investigators.

Another probe the state attorney general is looking at whether any criminal charges are warranted.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burlington
Burlington police arrest car larceny suspects
Courtesy: Woodstock Fire/EMS
Two people severely injured in snowmobile crash
Shane and Wayne Morrill-Burlington Police file photos
Burlington police credit public with help locating car larceny suspects
Active warrant and suspected bust of 30 bags of heroin
Active warrant and possession of suspected heroin put Bennington man behind bars
Democratic Senator calls for investigation into natural gas prices
A Democratic Senator calls for federal investigation into possible price gouging of natural gas

Latest News

The automaker says its vehicle names have been carefully chosen over the years to celebrate...
Cherokee Nation asks Jeep to stop using tribe’s name
Credit in Question: Thousands of consumers complained about credit report accuracy in 2020
The Grammy-winning French act have announced their break up.
Grammy-winning duo Daft Punk break up after 28 years
LIVE: AG nominee Garland vows Capitol riot will be top priority
Podcast odd couple: Obama, Springsteen in Spotify series