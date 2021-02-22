Cuomo: Virus positivity rate in NY lowest since Thanksgiving

NEW YORK (AP) - Hospitalizations are on the decline and the rate of New Yorkers testing positive for COVID-19 has fallen to the lowest mark since before Thanksgiving.

That’s according to state officials, who said Saturday that the state’s seven-day rolling average positivity rate has fallen 43 straight days.

The number of people hospitalized with the coronavirus, meanwhile, fell below 6,000 for the first time since Dec. 14. Still, the virus claimed the lives of 97 New Yorkers on Friday.

The new numbers came as the state launched a pilot program that features the first indoor live performances since the pandemic began.

