Demonstrators protest at UPS Store that lost franchise over masks

By Darren Perron
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 6:49 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NEWPORT CITY, Vt. (WCAX) - Demonstrators on Monday staged a protest outside a UPS Store that just lost its franchise.

We told you how the Newport City store didn’t require masks for customers and employees didn’t wear them either.

UPS pulled its franchise deal, saying the store violated the uniform policy.

And after repeated warnings, Vermont’s attorney general said he’s suing the store for violating the governor’s executive orders on masks.

Monday, the franchise’s supporters staged a protest outside the Main Street location carrying signs that read things like “Dictator Scott,” “Don’t drink the Kool-Aid” and “Hugs not masks.”

Ed Barber from the Newport Daily Express was there. He spoke with our Darren Perron about what he learned. Watch the video to see the full interview.

