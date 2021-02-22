Expungement ‘tele-clinic’ to be held March 5

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont attorney general’s office says a free expungement “tele-clinic” will be held next month focused on removing eligible criminal charges and convictions for clients of the Association of Africans Living in Vermont, Migrant Justice and Mercy Connection.

Attorney General T.J. Donovan says certain convictions and dismissed charges may be removed from one’s record after a period of time has passed.

He says in Vermont, many misdemeanors, 14 felony offenses and all dismissed charges can be expunged. The clinic will take place March 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Participants must schedule an appointment by calling Vermont Legal Aid by Feb. 26.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.