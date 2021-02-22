Advertisement

Expungement ‘tele-clinic’ to be held March 5

FILE photo
FILE photo(GIM)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 4:27 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont attorney general’s office says a free expungement “tele-clinic” will be held next month focused on removing eligible criminal charges and convictions for clients of the Association of Africans Living in Vermont, Migrant Justice and Mercy Connection.

Attorney General T.J. Donovan says certain convictions and dismissed charges may be removed from one’s record after a period of time has passed.

He says in Vermont, many misdemeanors, 14 felony offenses and all dismissed charges can be expunged. The clinic will take place March 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Participants must schedule an appointment by calling Vermont Legal Aid by Feb. 26.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Most Read

Burlington
Burlington police arrest car larceny suspects
Active warrant and suspected bust of 30 bags of heroin
Active warrant and possession of suspected heroin put Bennington man behind bars
Democratic Senator calls for investigation into natural gas prices
A Democratic Senator calls for federal investigation into possible price gouging of natural gas
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
FILE
Burlington GOP Chair, Kolby Lamarche, resigns from position

Latest News

FILE photo
Vermont has draft plan for upper Connecticut River watershed
FILE photo
Group hopes to preserve 615 acres in southeastern Vermont
FILE photo
Cuomo: Virus positivity rate in NY lowest since Thanksgiving
FILE photo
Action on school choice legislation delayed until next year