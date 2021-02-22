Advertisement

Group hopes to preserve 615 acres in southeastern Vermont

FILE photo
FILE photo(WKYT)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 4:20 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WESTMINSTER WEST, Vt. (AP) - A group is hoping to buy 615 acres of land in three southeastern Vermont towns to protect views, trails and wildlife ranging from wood turtles and herons to bears and moose.

The Windmill Hill Pinnacle Association hopes to close on the purchase of land from the heirs of longtime Westminster West resident Edwin “Jim” Massey by the end of the month.

Massey died in 2017 at age 77. The association’s Libby Mills said the Massey land had been on the association’s radar for years.

The association hopes to raise $700,000 to buy and support the land. Mills says the group has raised $325,000 in two months.

