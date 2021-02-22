Judge refuses to order remote access to New Hampshire House

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A federal judge says the 400-member New Hampshire House can proceed with in-person sessions this week without providing remote access to medically vulnerable lawmakers.

Seven Democratic lawmakers sued Republican House Speaker Sherm Packard last week arguing that holding in-person sessions without a remote option violates the Americans with Disabilities Act.

They sought a preliminary order requiring remote access, but U.S. District Court Judge Landya McCafferty denied their request Monday.

The judge did not rule on the merits of the case but said the speaker can’t be sued for enforcing a House rule that is “closely related to core legislative functions.”

