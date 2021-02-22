Advertisement

Judge refuses to order remote access to New Hampshire House

New Hampshire Statehouse/File photo
New Hampshire Statehouse/File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 10:38 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A federal judge says the 400-member New Hampshire House can proceed with in-person sessions this week without providing remote access to medically vulnerable lawmakers.

Seven Democratic lawmakers sued Republican House Speaker Sherm Packard last week arguing that holding in-person sessions without a remote option violates the Americans with Disabilities Act.

They sought a preliminary order requiring remote access, but U.S. District Court Judge Landya McCafferty denied their request Monday.

The judge did not rule on the merits of the case but said the speaker can’t be sued for enforcing a House rule that is “closely related to core legislative functions.”

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Burlington
Burlington police arrest car larceny suspects
Active warrant and suspected bust of 30 bags of heroin
Active warrant and possession of suspected heroin put Bennington man behind bars
Democratic Senator calls for investigation into natural gas prices
A Democratic Senator calls for federal investigation into possible price gouging of natural gas
Shane and Wayne Morrill-Burlington Police file photos
Burlington police credit public with help locating car larceny suspects
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Latest News

File photo
Vermont losing track of some students during pandemic
File photo
Moose hunt proposed in Vermont corner to decrease tick toll
Courtesy: Woodstock Fire/EMS
Two people severely injured in snowmobile crash
Two people are severely injured after a snowmobile crash over the weekend.
Two people severely injured in snowmobile crash