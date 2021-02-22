Advertisement

Moose hunt proposed in Vermont corner to decrease tick toll

File photo
File photo(WAGM)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 10:43 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department has proposed a limited moose hunt in the northeastern corner of the state this fall aimed at decreasing the harmful toll of winter ticks on the moose population.

Biologist Nick Fortin says moose density in the area is far above one moose per square mile, which is significantly higher than any other part of Vermont.

He says moose densities greater than one per square mile support high numbers of winter ticks which negatively impact moose health and survival.

The department has proposed issuing 60 moose hunting permits and 40 antlerless moose hunting permits for the area this fall.

