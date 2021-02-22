M&T Bank to buy People’s United
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 6:42 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A bank with branches in our region is being bought out.
M&T Bank will buy People’s United Bank in a deal valued at about $7.6 billion.
People’s United shareholders will get partial shares of M&T stock for each share they own.
People’s United shareholders will collectively own about 28% of the combined business.
The combined company will have approximately $200 billion in assets and a network of more than 1,100 branches and more than 2,000 ATMs in 12 states from Maine to Virginia and the District of Columbia.
Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.