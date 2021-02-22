New addiction treatment center to open in St. Johnsbury

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (AP) - A new addiction treatment center is opening in the town of St. Johnsbury.

SaVida Health, which has an office in Newport, will be opening its St. Johnsbury location March 2 in what used to be a veterinarian’s office.

SaVida Center Administrator Mandy Lumsden says that since there were separate treatment rooms for the vet, the floor plan was ideal for a medical office.

The clinic will prescribe medications and also offer medical care, counseling and case management.

Lumsden says the comprehensive and integrated approach to recovery is widely accepted as the most effective form of outpatient treatment for substance use disorder.

