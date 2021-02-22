New CityPlace agreement reached
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - CityPlace appeared to face another roadblock as Burlington city councilors delayed a vote hoping for a commitment to use union jobs to build the project.
It now appears that a deal has been reached.
The city and developers have negotiated some changes to the agreement, including commitments to pay workers fairly and timely, as well as new details on a more inclusive hiring process.
Vermont’s Building and Construction Trades Council supports the deal.
City councilors are set to vote on the measure at a special meeting Tuesday night.
