New CityPlace agreement reached

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 6:17 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - CityPlace appeared to face another roadblock as Burlington city councilors delayed a vote hoping for a commitment to use union jobs to build the project.

It now appears that a deal has been reached.

The city and developers have negotiated some changes to the agreement, including commitments to pay workers fairly and timely, as well as new details on a more inclusive hiring process.

Vermont’s Building and Construction Trades Council supports the deal.

City councilors are set to vote on the measure at a special meeting Tuesday night.

