New CityPlace agreement reached

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - CityPlace appeared to face another roadblock as Burlington city councilors delayed a vote hoping for a commitment to use union jobs to build the project.

It now appears that a deal has been reached.

The city and developers have negotiated some changes to the agreement, including commitments to pay workers fairly and timely, as well as new details on a more inclusive hiring process.

Vermont’s Building and Construction Trades Council supports the deal.

City councilors are set to vote on the measure at a special meeting Tuesday night.

