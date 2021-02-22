NY accepting license applications for cannabinoid hemp processors, retailers, distributors

ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - You can now apply to be a cannabinoid hemp processor, retailer or distributor in New York.

In October, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the New York Department of Health filed proposed regulations to regulate cannabinoid hemp products in the state.

Cannabinoid hemp products include many CBD products currently available for purchase, including tinctures, vaporizations, oils, topicals, pills, capsules and food or beverages.

Applications are available on the Cannabinoid Hemp Program’s website.

