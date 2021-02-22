Advertisement

NY accepting license applications for cannabinoid hemp processors, retailers, distributors

File photo
File photo(KOTA)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 11:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - You can now apply to be a cannabinoid hemp processor, retailer or distributor in New York.

In October, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the New York Department of Health filed proposed regulations to regulate cannabinoid hemp products in the state.

Cannabinoid hemp products include many CBD products currently available for purchase, including tinctures, vaporizations, oils, topicals, pills, capsules and food or beverages.

Applications are available on the Cannabinoid Hemp Program’s website.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burlington
Burlington police arrest car larceny suspects
Courtesy: Woodstock Fire/EMS
Two people severely injured in snowmobile crash
Shane and Wayne Morrill-Burlington Police file photos
Burlington police credit public with help locating car larceny suspects
Active warrant and suspected bust of 30 bags of heroin
Active warrant and possession of suspected heroin put Bennington man behind bars
Democratic Senator calls for investigation into natural gas prices
A Democratic Senator calls for federal investigation into possible price gouging of natural gas

Latest News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
File photo
Vermont losing track of some students during pandemic
File photo
Moose hunt proposed in Vermont corner to decrease tick toll
New Hampshire Statehouse/File photo
Judge refuses to order remote access to New Hampshire House