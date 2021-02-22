Advertisement

South African virus variant found in NY resident, Cuomo says

A microscopic look at coronavirus cells.
A microscopic look at coronavirus cells.(Staff)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 4:10 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) - Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the first case of the South African coronavirus variant has been discovered in a New York state resident.

Cuomo said in a news release Sunday that the South African variant case involved a resident of Nassau County.

A Connecticut resident who had been hospitalized in New York City was found to have the South African variant last week.

The state’s latest COVID-19 numbers show a continuation of the post-holiday season downward trend in hospitalizations and deaths.

New York recorded 75 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday, the first time since Dec. 16 that the daily death toll was under 100.

