Two people severely injured in snowmobile crash

By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 8:00 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WOODSTOCK, Vt. (WCAX) - Two people are severely injured after a snowmobile crash over the weekend.

According to Woodstock Fire and EMS crews, it happened around 4 p.m. on Saturday on a snowmobile trail in West Woodstock.

We’re told crews had trouble finding the crash site because riders didn’t know where they were. The DHART helicopter was called in to help with the search. Crews were eventually able to find the scene using the caller’s cellphone location.

The crash was about 1.5 miles from the road. Two people were found injured over an embankment. ATVs were used to take them out of the woods.

One person had to be taken to the hospital by helicopter, the other by ambulance.

