UVM researchers examine police spending by Vermont communities
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Policing and police reform are issues being discussed in communities throughout the country.
The Black Lives Matter protests, including the encampment at Battery Park in Burlington, led to calls to defund the police.
Police staffing is a key issue in the upcoming Burlington mayoral race, but what about in the rest of the state?
The University of Vermont Center for Research just completed a project looking at 98 towns and cities throughout the state and found that overall spending was down compared to a year ago, yet budgets are up slightly.
The lead researchers on the project, Emily Anderson and Valentina Czochanski spoke with our Darren Perron about the study and key takeaways. Watch the video for the full interview.
Click here for more on the research.
