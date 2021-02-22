Vermont has draft plan for upper Connecticut River watershed

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (AP) - The state of Vermont is preparing a new management plan for the lakes, ponds, streams and wetlands that make up the upper Connecticut River watershed in Essex and Caledonia counties.

The 2021 draft Upper Connecticut River Tactical Basin plan is available on DEC’s website. The 92-page plan covers the next five years of water quality efforts for the 482-square-mile basin.

Public comments are being collected until March 5. There are no huge water quality issues in the Upper Connecticut River watershed at the moment.

However, small quality issues can quickly turn into big ones if not monitored.

