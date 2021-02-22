Advertisement

Vermont State Colleges trustees vote in favor of merger

By Olivia Lyons
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont State Colleges System board of trustees has voted to go ahead with a school merger.

In a unanimous vote, the board has decided to go forward with merging Vermont Technical College, Castleton University and Northern Vermont University into one entity.

Our Olivia Lyons is gathering details and will have much more on this story on the Channel 3 News at 5 and 6 p.m.

