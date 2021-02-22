Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 7:25 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Monday, everyone. This last week of February is going to be another active one, although no big storms are expected. A series of small, fast-moving clipper systems will be bringing us several rounds of snow showers, and even some rain showers.

The first one will come through today with some light snow, mainly during the afternoon. We can expect a dusting to around 3″ of accumulation by the end of the day, with the higher amounts in the higher elevations, especially in our southern counties. And it will be breezy out of the south today, too.

The next clipper will come through mid-Tuesday through Tuesday evening. This second one will have less moisture than the first one, so we are only going to end up with another dusting to an inch or so of new snow. There will also be a few rain drops mixed in, mainly in the valleys, as temperatures climb into the upper 30s.

The next clipper will slide through on Wednesday with more snow & rain showers. A few flurries may linger into Thursday morning before it clears out and cools down.

Thursday night/Friday morning will be a cold one, with temperatures dropping down into the single digits.

Friday will feature lots of sunshine, but it will be staying on the chilly side.

Then temperatures will bounce back again over the weekend. Another small clipper will bring a few more snow/rain showers on Saturday before it clears out for the most part on Sunday.

There are some hints of spring with those milder temperatures, but still plenty of winter weather to go. -Gary

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Morning weather webcast