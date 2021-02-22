BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Sunday was a fantastic way with all of that sunshine! Monday will be a different kind of day, as a clipper moves through with light snow, especially during the afternoon. Only a trace to 2 inches accumulation is expected, but the roads are likely to be slippery, so use caution if you’re traveling. The snow will taper to snow showers during the evening. In spite of the snow, high temperatures will be warmer than the weekend, with highs getting into the mid 30s. Tuesday will remain cloudy, with scattered valley showers, and mountain snow showers.

Showers and some mountain snow showers will continue Wednesday as a cold front pushes through. It will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Thursday will be dry, with winter making a quick comeback. Highs will be in the mid 20s. Friday will have lots of sunshine, but it will be a bit cold with highs in the low to mid 20s. Temperatures will warm back into the 30s over the weekend, with a chance for showers and mountain snow showers Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning.

