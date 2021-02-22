Your MAX Advantge Forecast

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It may be the last week of February, but we do still have some wintry weather to get through! There will be active weather through the middle of the week with a parade of clipper systems paying us a visit.

The clipper system that has been sweeping across the Northeast today is bringing some light snow to the region, and it could be just enough to make the roads slick during our evening commute and there could be some reduced visibility as well for a short period of time so leave yourself extra time to get to your destination. Amounts will generally be a trace to 3″ of snow with a little more possibly in the mountains and across southern Vermont.

The next clipper will come through mainly Tuesday afternoon and evening. This one will only bring us light snow and valley rain showers off and on, so amounts will be even less, just a dusting to an inch or so.

Then the next clipper will arrive on Wednesday with more snow and rain showers and it will be even milder with temperatures cracking the 40 degree mark in the Champlain Valley!

A few flurries may linger into early Thursday, but temperatures will be cooling down.

Thursday night into early Friday morning will be a cold, with temperatures dropping down into the single digits.

See? Winter hasn’t left us quite yet!

Friday will bring us more sunshine, but it will be chilly.

That won’t last though, temperatures will bounce back again over the weekend, and another small clipper will bring a few more snow and rain showers on Saturday before it clears out for the most part on Sunday.

Then on Monday, it will be March!

