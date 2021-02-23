Advertisement

3 dead after Detroit interstate shooting

A deadly shooting occurred on I-96 in Detroit overnight.
A deadly shooting occurred on I-96 in Detroit overnight.(Source: WDIV/CNN)
By WDIV staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 8:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DETROIT (WDIV) - Police don’t know what motivated a shooting that left three people dead in Detroit on Interstate 96.

The incident involved at least two cars. Authorities said people in the vehicles were shooting at each other.

The male driver and female passenger of one vehicle were shot to death.

A suspect in another car tried to flee the scene on foot, and was struck and killed by a non-involved driver after jumping over the median wall.

A fourth unknown victim suffered injuries.

It all happened in the express lanes, and the scene involved both sides of the interstate.

