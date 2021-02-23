Advertisement

Analysis: Will Vermont State Colleges merger plan work?

By WCAX News Team
Feb. 23, 2021
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont State Colleges trustees Monday approved a merger to salvage the cash-strapped system, but will it be enough?

The plan calls for all five campuses to stay open but it mergers leadership at three of the four schools. They say they will trim $25-million and need another $20-million from the state.

Céline McArthur spoke with retired Vermont businessman and author Bill Schubart, who recently wrote about the state of higher ed in Vermont Digger.

