Cinemagic closing movie theater locations across 3 states

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - All locations of a New Hampshire-based movie theater company will permanently close locations in Maine, Massachusetts and New Hampshire after over 20 years of service.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced Cinemagic to close locations including in Saco, Maine; Westbrook, Maine; South Portland, Maine; Salisbury, Massachusetts; Sturbridge, Massachusetts; Hooksett, New Hampshire; Merrimack, New Hampshire; and Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

WCSH-TV reports that Cinemagic’s parent company, Zyacorp Entertainment, said in a statement Sunday that the theaters will not reopen.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)