Former Caregiver accused of embezzling over a quarter million dollars from elderly patient

(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 11:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) -

Police say Laura Hatfield, 42 of Brattleboro stole over $225,000 dollars from the elderly man over a three-year period.

Police say the elderly man didn’t know and the money wasn’t used for his benefit.

Police first found out about this in November of 2019 and it wasn’t until this month that Hatfield was given a citation and is set to appear in court.

We are following up, please check back for updates.

