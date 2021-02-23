Advertisement

Former Iowa Governor Tom Vilsack confirmed to reprise role as USDA Secretary

By Kristin Kasper
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - In a rare show of bipartisanship, former Iowa Governor Tom Vilsack will reprise his role as Agriculture Secretary following a 92-7 vote in the U.S Senate, Tuesday.

The Senate Agriculture Committee approved Vilsack following a friendly committee confirmation hearing on Feb. 2, where Vilsack faced questions on industry challenges and trade. During his testimony, he pledged to focus on COVID-19 recovery and climate change initiatives.

While Democrats appear to be sold on his agenda, Republicans, like fellow Iowan Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), say they are drawn to his more moderate side, citing his experience and midwestern values.

“He has exactly the experience we need and the midwestern roots to understand the needs of our farmers and ranchers,” said Ernst.

In addition to serving two teams as the governor of Iowa, Vilsack spent eight years as President Obama’s Agriculture Secretary. After a 4-year hiatus, he’ll be back in the saddle again, but it’s for that reason some fear his ideas may be antiquated.

“He did a lot of lip service for climate change in his first eight years,” said Lilliston. “Now he’s going have to act. What steps is he going to take to build a more resilient farming system?”

Civil rights advocates have also expressed concern, criticizing Vilsack for not doing enough to combat alleged long-standing discrimination in the department.

Vilsack has vowed to make “racial justice and equity” a priority.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Woodstock Fire/EMS
Two people severely injured in snowmobile crash
File photo
65-plus registration opens Monday; Fully vaccinated allowed to gather with household
Shane and Wayne Morrill-Burlington Police file photos
Burlington police credit public with help locating car larceny suspects
Demonstrators protest at a UPS Store that lost its franchise over face masks.
Anti-mask demonstrators protest at Newport UPS Store
Brattleboro caregiver accused of stealing from elderly patient

Latest News

“The economic recovery remains uneven and far from complete, and the path ahead is highly...
Fed’s Powell: Recovery incomplete, high inflation unlikely
FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2020 file photo, a Republican election challenger at right watches over...
Detroit-area county certifies vote after first blocking it
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks about House Republicans and the election,...
Trump ally McCarthy is reelected leader of House Republicans
The message from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck...
Post-election rancor clouds chances for COVID relief bill
Democrat Chris Rosenquest and Republican Scott Beebie shake hands after the race for...
Victor emerges in race for Plattsburgh mayor