Advertisement

How little Mia’s art helps pay her medical bills

Little Mia Marie Taylor is using art to express herself-- and to help pay the bills.
Little Mia Marie Taylor is using art to express herself-- and to help pay the bills.(WCAX)
By Kelly O'Brien
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERU, N.Y. (WCAX) - Meet Mia Marie Taylor.

You can tell the 5-year-old from Peru, New York, loves to be silly. She never goes anywhere without a smile and painting is her favorite thing to do.

“Every single day,” mom Jessica Furnia said. “She loves it.”

Two days after her third birthday, Mia was diagnosed with autism.

“It blows my mind every day to see how outside of the box she thinks, and I think that’s one of the most beautiful things of the spectrum,” her mom said.

When everything seems to be moving fast, painting helps slow the world down.

“I feel like we understand her more watching her do art and express herself more than verbally,” Jessica said.

Mia has always been creative but her paintings don’t just hang on the fridge as you see in most families. Hers are hanging on the walls of strangers’ homes.

“I want to say last year she raised almost $3,000 between the raffle and the Christmas ornaments,” Jessica said. “She starts very early.”

Each painting, special to Mia, is raffled off to community members. All the money goes right back to the organizations that help Mia so much, like the Autism Alliance. This was not mom Jessica’s idea; it was all Mia.

“She had the idea of, ‘Well, what if I paint?’ I said, ‘You know, I think that’s a great idea, let’s do it,’” Jessica said.

Abstract, animals, ornaments, personalized letters mailed straight to you: Mia has made them all. But this year, the proceeds are staying closer to home. Mia has digestion issues. Next week, she’s scheduled for a 12-hour surgery in New York City where doctors plan to explore her digestive tract. All the money she is raising will go to her medical bills.

Mom says despite the medical issues, Mia is always smiling.

“She’s like stronger than I think I ever could possibly be,” Jessica said.

The community has heard about Mia’s story and is stepping up to help. So far, a GoFundMe page made for next week’s surgery has raised $3,000.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Woodstock Fire/EMS
Two people severely injured in snowmobile crash
File photo
65-plus registration opens Monday; Fully vaccinated allowed to gather with household
Shane and Wayne Morrill-Burlington Police file photos
Burlington police credit public with help locating car larceny suspects
Demonstrators protest at a UPS Store that lost its franchise over face masks.
Anti-mask demonstrators protest at Newport UPS Store
Brattleboro caregiver accused of stealing from elderly patient

Latest News

The Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh, New York.
North Country hospitals see financial hit from pandemic
DH
Vermont author releases 2nd edition of backcountry skiing 'bible', Part 2
DH
Keeping up with children's dental health during pandemic
AP File
NH Democrats react to House session with no remote access
BCI
Vermont author releases 2nd edition of backcountry skiing 'bible'