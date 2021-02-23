Advertisement

Indoor and outdoors stadiums, arenas in NY start to reopen

AP File
AP File(BRUCE BENNETT | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 11:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Madison Square Garden and Barclays Center will allow hundreds of fans to attend some sports and entertainment events starting Tuesday.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has announced that stadiums and arenas with a capacity of 10,000 people or more can reopen with limited spectators for sports and entertainment starting Feb. 23. Both outdoor and indoor arenas can reopen at 10% of their normal capacity under Cuomo’s plan.

The plan has drawn concern from public health experts who are concerned about still-high rates of COVID-19 infections, the higher risk of transmission indoors and the threat of more contagious variants.

