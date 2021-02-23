Jeep and trailer catch fire on I-89

BOLTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We now know what happened to close part of the interstate over the weekend in Bolton.

Police say a Jeep Wrangler hauling a trailer caught fire on I-89, just north of the Bolton Flats.

It happened around 5 p.m. Sunday.

Richmond firefighters worked quickly to detach the trailer from the burning Jeep. We’re told a snowmobile was inside.

The driver told police they heard a loud pop and felt the car start to shake.

No one was hurt, but it shut down both lanes of traffic until the car and trailer could be removed.

