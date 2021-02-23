Judge: Former UPS Store must follow Vermont mask order

NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - A judge has ruled the former UPS Store in Newport must comply with the governor’s mask mandate.

The store had posted a sign on its front door saying employees would not wear masks. It sparked controversy in the community and led UPS to pull the store’s franchise.

An Orleans Superior Court judge on Tuesday granted the state’s motion for a temporary restraining order, ordering the business, now going by “Derby Port Press,” and its owner, Andre “Michael” Desautels, to stop violating the governor’s executive order.

Newport police did compliance checks on the store even after the state filed a complaint against it.

A preliminary injunction is scheduled for March 5.

