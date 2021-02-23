Advertisement

Keeping up with children’s dental health during pandemic

Fie photo
Fie photo
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 1:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Has kids’ dental health slipped through the cracks during the pandemic?

Studies have shown that kids who are cavity-free until the age of three are more likely to stay cavity-free for life, but some parents didn’t feel safe bringing their kids in for dental appointments during the pandemic despite the safety precautions in place.

“You don’t think about it but part of your routine is brushing your teeth, flossing your teeth, something you do in the morning and at night. And when kids don’t have that routine, we’re seeing a lot of kids come in with large amounts of buildup on their teeth because they have kind of forgotten to brush, because they are not in their typical routine every day,” said Dr. Rachel Rivard with Community Health, a federally qualified health center in Rutland.

Cat Vigleinzoni spoke with Rivard about her advice for families when it comes to dental care.

