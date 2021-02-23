New tax forms headed to those hit by 1099-G breach

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Department of Labor will send out new 1099-G tax forms next week to thousands of Vermonters after accidentally leaking their personal information.

About a month ago, thousands of Vermonters received 1099-Gs from the Labor Department containing other people’s information, including Social Security numbers.

Labor officials say some people will get more than one new form if they were part of more than one unemployment program in 2020. But the state stresses you’ll still have more than a month to file your taxes on time.

In the coming days, more than 100,000 Vermonters will receive a letter laying out the next steps to apply for identity protection in the wake of the data breach.

The state is still awaiting the results of an independent audit to see how the massive mailing error happened but leaders at the Labor Department say the mistake is a lesson.

“It’s incredibly critical that we take this situation, learn from this situation, we change whatever processes and protocols need to change to ensure we’re securing people’s identifiable information to the best of our ability,” Vermont Labor Commissioner Michael Harrington said.

So far, the state says it has not had any reports of identity theft or fraud as a result of the 1099 mistake.

Click here for more information on the 1099-G data breach.

Related Stories:

Vermont to pay for identity protection in 1099-G data breach

Vt. data breach damage control to cost upward of $7M

Independent firm to assist on Vermont data breach investigation

Analysis: Vt. Labor Dept. data breach and what individuals can do to avoid identity theft

Vt. officials mobilize to address data breach, lawmakers vow to investigate

Vermont labor commissioner apologizes for tax data bungle

Vermonters receive incorrect 1099-Gs from state

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.