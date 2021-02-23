NH labor unions to hand out masks outside House sessions

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Labor union members plan to hand out personal protective equipment outside the sports complex where members of the New Hampshire House will be meeting this week.

The 400-member House is meeting Wednesday and Thursday in Bedford. Democrats with serious medical conditions went to court seeking remote access to the sessions, but a federal judge on Monday declined to order Republican Speaker Sherm Packard to accommodate them.

While the House will provide members with masks and hand sanitizer, members of the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades and the AFL-CIO of New Hampshire also will be at the facility’s entrances with similar supplies.

