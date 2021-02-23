Advertisement

Northern NY man killed in Amish buggy-SUV crash

(KSFY)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 11:29 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WCAX) - A Northern New York man was killed Sunday when an SUV hit his horse-drawn buggy.

New York State Police say Levi Swartzentruber, 23, and Mose Swartzentruber, 20, both of Antwerp, were riding in their Amish buggy at about 5:15 a.m. in Gouverneur. That’s when investigators say James Shuster, 36, of Brushton, hit the buggy with his Ford Expedition.

Levi Swartzentruber was killed in the crash. Mose Swartzentruber was taken to the hospital for leg and shoulder injuries.

The Swartzentrubers’ horse was severely injured in the crash and was dispatched by police.

The crash is still under investigation.

