Police: 911 call from passenger led to hit-and-run driver

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Police in Barre say a 911 call from a passenger led them to the driver in a hit-and-run crash that injured a pedestrian.

It happened Monday shortly after 6 p.m. on South Main Street.

Police say the pedestrian was taken to the hospital with a suspected broken leg.

A 911 call from a passenger in the suspect vehicle led police to Nathan Hislop, 38.

Investigators say when they caught up with Hislop, he admitted to driving the car and hitting the pedestrian. He was arrested for leaving the scene of an accident with severe bodily injury and gross negligent driving.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.