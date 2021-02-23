Quarantine not required for fully vaccinated travelers

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Travelers to Vermont can start following new rules, beginning Tuesday.

People who are fully vaccinated, that means it’s been 14-days since their final dose, can travel to and from Vermont without a quarantine.

People must be able to prove they have been fully vaccinated, according to Governor Phil Scott.

Scott is encouraging people to carry the federally-issued card they receive when they are vaccinated with them and be prepared to show it when asked.

While vaccinated people may not need to quarantine before visiting, other safety measures like masks and social distancing remain mandatory.

The University of Vermont Health Network says it’s not yet known if being vaccinated actually stops someone from getting COVID-19 in the first place or if it stops someone from spreading the virus to others.

The new travel rules are something Governor Scott will likely talk about during his pandemic press conference Tuesday morning at 11 a.m. Vaccines will also be on the list.

We’ll also hear about any new outbreaks, case trends and any loosening of the rules.

