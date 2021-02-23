Advertisement

Sanders announces high school winners of essay contest

Sen. Bernie Sanders/AP File
Sen. Bernie Sanders/AP File(Andrew Harnik | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 12:51 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders has announced the Vermont student winners of his annual State of the Union essay contest.

His office says the 11th annual contest was a chance for high school students around the state to describe pressing issues that they would prioritize as president of the United States.

First place went to William Taggard, a junior at Brattleboro Union High School, who wrote about changing the presidential election process.

Emilia De Jounge, a sophomore at Burr and Burton Academy in Manchester, won second place and third place went to Simon Rosenbaum, a junior at the Vermont Commons School in South Burlington.

Click here to read the winning essays.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Courtesy: Woodstock Fire/EMS
Two people severely injured in snowmobile crash
Shane and Wayne Morrill-Burlington Police file photos
Burlington police credit public with help locating car larceny suspects
Demonstrators protest at a UPS Store that lost its franchise over face masks.
Anti-mask demonstrators protest at Newport UPS Store
Incoming Vermont House Speaker Jill Krowinski gaveling in the 2021 session to an empty chamber.
Vt. lawmakers prepare new stimulus package
Brattleboro caregiver accused of stealing from elderly patient

Latest News

New Hampshire House members stand for the Pledge of Allegiance during an outdoor meeting at the...
NH labor unions to hand out masks outside House sessions
AP File
Indoor and outdoors stadiums, arenas in NY start to reopen
Police: 911 call from passenger led to hit-and-run driver
Northern NY man killed in Amish buggy-SUV crash