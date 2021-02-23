Sanders announces high school winners of essay contest

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders has announced the Vermont student winners of his annual State of the Union essay contest.

His office says the 11th annual contest was a chance for high school students around the state to describe pressing issues that they would prioritize as president of the United States.

First place went to William Taggard, a junior at Brattleboro Union High School, who wrote about changing the presidential election process.

Emilia De Jounge, a sophomore at Burr and Burton Academy in Manchester, won second place and third place went to Simon Rosenbaum, a junior at the Vermont Commons School in South Burlington.

