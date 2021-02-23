Advertisement

Vermont author releases 2nd edition of backcountry skiing ‘bible’

David Goodman has revised and expanded his “Best Backcountry Skiing in the Northeast.”
David Goodman has revised and expanded his “Best Backcountry Skiing in the Northeast.”(Courtesy: David Goodman)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 2:02 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOLTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Backcountry skiing has become even more popular during the pandemic as some skiers look to avoid lift lines and crowds.

Thirty years after his first guidebook became a cult classic among Eastern powder seekers and garnered two national awards, David Goodman has revised and expanded his “Best Backcountry Skiing in the Northeast.”

Our Scott Fleishman spoke with Goodman at Bolton Valley.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Woodstock Fire/EMS
Two people severely injured in snowmobile crash
Shane and Wayne Morrill-Burlington Police file photos
Burlington police credit public with help locating car larceny suspects
Demonstrators protest at a UPS Store that lost its franchise over face masks.
Anti-mask demonstrators protest at Newport UPS Store
Incoming Vermont House Speaker Jill Krowinski gaveling in the 2021 session to an empty chamber.
Vt. lawmakers prepare new stimulus package
Brattleboro caregiver accused of stealing from elderly patient

Latest News

Fie photo
Keeping up with children’s dental health during pandemic
Sen. Bernie Sanders/AP File
Sanders announces high school winners of essay contest
New Hampshire House members stand for the Pledge of Allegiance during an outdoor meeting at the...
NH labor unions to hand out masks outside House sessions
AP File
Indoor and outdoors stadiums, arenas in NY start to reopen